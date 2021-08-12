6 people dead, including suspect, in shooting in UK; not terror-related, authorities say

Hirurg/iStock

(LONDON) — Six people are dead, including the suspect, following a shooting in Plymouth, England, Thursday night.

Police responded to a “serious firearms incident” in the Keyham section of the city in southwest England at about 6:10 p.m. local time, according to Devon and Cornwall police.

When they arrived, they found two men and two women dead from gunshot wounds, police said. They also found a man who is believed to be the shooter dead at the scene. All five were pronounced dead from gunshot wounds.

A third woman was taken to a local hospital, where she later died, police said.

Police said the next of kin for all of the deceased have been notified. Police did not say how the suspect died, but he was dead prior to police arriving.

Names and ages of the victims have not been released.

“There have been a number of fatalities at the scene and several other casualties are receiving treatment,” police said in a statement earlier in the evening. “A critical incident has been declared. The area has been cordoned off and police believe the situation is contained.”

Johnny Mercer, a member of Parliament representing the region, said the shooting was not believed to be terror-related.

Devon and Cornwall police reiterated in a statement announcing the deaths that the case was not related to terrorism.

Police said they are not searching for any further suspects related to the shooting.

There was no speculation about a motive and no information on how the victims were connected to the shooter, if at all.

Priti Patel, the country’s home secretary, tweeted, “The incident in Plymouth is shocking and my thoughts are with those affected. I have spoken to the Chief Constable and offered my full support.”

Devon and Cornwall police said an investigation of the incident is ongoing.

