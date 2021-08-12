Electric Customers Requested to Voluntarily Reduce Energy Consumption

ABC News

As temperatures are expected to reach well into the 90s in the next few days, Martinsville electric customers are being asked to conserve power to help reduce costs.

City customers are requested to voluntarily lower electricity usage during the peak period from 1:00 PM to 6:00 PM on Thursday, August 12, 2021, and other days when temperatures push into the 90s.

“There’s plenty of power available and the grid is in good shape, but if we can conserve during these peak hours, Martinsville can save on transmission and capacity costs next year. Lowering the peak demand will help keep Martinsville’s electricity rates low. As a municipal electric system owned by its citizens and customers, it is contingent upon those same citizens and customers to keep the electric rates for themselves and all other customers of Martinsville as low as possible.

Our citizens and customers have the opportunity to make a difference in their system and their rates by conserving energy during the period stated. As forecasts dictate, we will most likely be asking our citizens and customers to again conserve energy at additional times this summer,” noted City Electric Department Director Durwin Joyce.

Customers can take simple conservation steps such as: shutting off lights when not needed; unplugging small appliances and electric chargers (especially those with small lights); raising the air conditioner thermostat a degree or two; closing curtains, drapes, and blinds to block the sun; doing laundry and other household chores requiring electricity during hours other than 1:00 PM through 6:00 PM; and turning off televisions, computers, gaming consoles, and other electronic devices

when not being used.