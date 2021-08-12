Thursday, August 12, 2021
HomeSportsMLB heaven in Iowa: Yankees, White Sox set to square off in...
Sports

MLB heaven in Iowa: Yankees, White Sox set to square off in “Field of Dreams” game

By staff
0
9
33ft/iStock

(DYERSVILLE, Iowa) — It was built, and on Thursday night the Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees are coming to Dyersville, Iowa to play a historic game.

The ballpark, newly constructed for this event, is located on the Lansing Family Farm, the filming site for the movie Field of Dreams. It features a corn maze behind the right field fence, and a manually operated scoreboard and bullpens behind the center-field wall, meant to resemble old Comiskey Park, where the White Sox played.

The stage is set. #MLBatFieldofDreams pic.twitter.com/0EGFq8McHT

The game will be the first MLB game ever in the state of Iowa.

Tickets to the game were sold via a public lottery. Winners of that lottery were informed earlier this month, and were given the chance to buy up to two tickets and one parking pass.

On ticket resale site StubHub, the cheapest ticket available for the game as of Thursday morning was selling for $1,100.

First pitch on Thursday is scheduled for 7pm ET.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous articleNats and Mets play doubleheader today
Next articleHHS to mandate vaccinations for more than 25,000 employees
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2021 WHEE