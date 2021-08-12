MLB heaven in Iowa: Yankees, White Sox set to square off in “Field of Dreams” game

33ft/iStock

(DYERSVILLE, Iowa) — It was built, and on Thursday night the Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees are coming to Dyersville, Iowa to play a historic game.

The ballpark, newly constructed for this event, is located on the Lansing Family Farm, the filming site for the movie Field of Dreams. It features a corn maze behind the right field fence, and a manually operated scoreboard and bullpens behind the center-field wall, meant to resemble old Comiskey Park, where the White Sox played.

The game will be the first MLB game ever in the state of Iowa.

Tickets to the game were sold via a public lottery. Winners of that lottery were informed earlier this month, and were given the chance to buy up to two tickets and one parking pass.

On ticket resale site StubHub, the cheapest ticket available for the game as of Thursday morning was selling for $1,100.

First pitch on Thursday is scheduled for 7pm ET.

