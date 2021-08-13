Fred may strengthen to tropical storm as it closes in on US: Latest track

ABC News

(MIAMI BEACH, Fla.) — Tropical Depression Fred may restrengthen to a tropical storm Friday as it closes in on Florida.

The biggest threat from Fred is flash flooding, especially in South Florida, where up to 10 inches of rain is possible. A flood watch has been issued across South Florida, including Miami.

Fred will move over the Florida Keys early Saturday morning and then graze Tampa on Sunday morning with some rain and gusty winds. Fred is expected to make landfall as a weak tropical storm near Apalachicola in the Florida panhandle Sunday night into Monday early morning.

Meanwhile, another tropical threat developing in the Atlantic is expected to become Tropical Storm Grace by Saturday morning. A tropical storm watch has been issued for portions of the Leeward Islands in the Caribbean.

Grace is expected to remain a tropical storm as it passes over Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic.

By the middle of next week, Grace will approach the Bahamas and South Florida. The storm will likely be weak at that point but the forecast could change.

Some long-range models track the storm heading to the Carolinas, but it is too early to tell.

