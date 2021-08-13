Friday, August 13, 2021
HomeDailiesIncreasing clouds and hot with a high of 94 today
Dailies

Increasing clouds and hot with a high of 94 today

By staff
0
910
Showers with a high of 78 today
National Weather Service

Hazardous weather outlook:

Heat index values could reach 100 to 104 degrees this afternoon. A few strong storms are possible, with some becoming severe with damaging winds and excessive rain the main threats. Scattered strong thunderstorms are also possible Saturday afternoon. There could be some locally heavy rainfall over the weekend as well.

Discussion:

High pressure over the southeast United States will maintain hot and humid conditions today with scattered mainly afternoon and evening thunderstorms. A cold front will move through the area Saturday and stall to our south. This will bring a better chance for showers and thunderstorms with wetting rain chances increasing for the weekend and early next week. Cooler temperatures can also be expected early next week along with abundant cloud cover.

Current conditions and seven-day forecast:

MARTINSVILLE WEATHER
Previous articleBlood drive at Blackberry Baptist Church today
Next articleShort-staffed hospitals battling COVID surge after opting not to staff up
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2021 WHEE