Increasing clouds and hot with a high of 94 today

National Weather Service

Hazardous weather outlook:

Heat index values could reach 100 to 104 degrees this afternoon. A few strong storms are possible, with some becoming severe with damaging winds and excessive rain the main threats. Scattered strong thunderstorms are also possible Saturday afternoon. There could be some locally heavy rainfall over the weekend as well.

Discussion:

High pressure over the southeast United States will maintain hot and humid conditions today with scattered mainly afternoon and evening thunderstorms. A cold front will move through the area Saturday and stall to our south. This will bring a better chance for showers and thunderstorms with wetting rain chances increasing for the weekend and early next week. Cooler temperatures can also be expected early next week along with abundant cloud cover.

Current conditions and seven-day forecast: