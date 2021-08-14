(Obituaries are listed as provided by local funeral homes and are updated each morning by 9:30 a.m. when they air on the radio.)

Billy Hairston, 76, of Ridgeway, died Thursday, August 12. Wright Funeral Service is in charge.

Jannie Pearl Hodge, 87, of Forest, died Monday, August 9. The memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, August 14, at Norris Funeral Service. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service from 12 until 1 p.m. Norris Funeral Service is in charge.

Evelyn C. Mebane, 92, of Martinsville, died Tuesday, August 10. Hairston Funeral Home is in charge.

William Smith, 57, of Ridgeway, died Tuesday, August 10. Wright Funeral Service is in charge.

Elree Stockton, 82, of Martinsville, died Tuesday, August 10. The funeral will be on Saturday, August 14, at 12 p.m., at Wright Funeral Service Chapel. Visitation will be 30 minutes prior to the service. Burial will follow the service at Danville Memorial Gardens.

Frances Elizabeth Hairston Stone, 85, of Martinsville, died Wednesday, August 11. Wright Funeral Service is in charge.