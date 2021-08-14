Search launched for 3-year-old missing from camp site

WTAE

(BETHEL, Penn.) — A search is underway for a 3-year-old Pennsylvania boy who went missing from a camping area along the Allegheny River in Bethel Township Friday afternoon.

Pennsylvania Police in Kittanning are searching for Dwight Dinsmore, who is described as 3-foot-5 blonde with blue eyes, last seen wearing a gray T-shirt with a black collar and a motorcycle depicted on the front, police said in a news release.

Police said the search started around 3:15 p.m. Friday, in a news release.

The search was conducted by several local police departments, K9 units, state police and family members, but was called off Friday evening due to inclement weather, officials said.

It will resume Saturday morning.

Police are asking anyone who sees the child to contact them at 724-543-2011 immediately.

