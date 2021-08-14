Saturday, August 14, 2021
Dailies

Sunny and hot with a high of 92 today. T-storms likely this afternoon

By staff
Showers with a high of 78 today
National Weather Service

Hazardous weather outlook:

A few thunderstorms this afternoon and evening could become strong to severe. Damaging winds are the main threat, along with localized flash flooding. Heavy rainfall could lead to localized flooding into early next week.

Discussion:

A cold front moves southeast through the area today into tonight, stalling across North Carolina into early next week. Remnants of Fred are expected to track into the Gulf Coast and Tennessee Valley Monday into Tuesday.

Current conditions and seven-day forecast:

MARTINSVILLE WEATHER
