Flash flooding is possible beginning today through Wednesday

Local news in brief:

Locally heavy rainfall could lead to flash flooding beginning this afternoon and lasting through Wednesday. A frontal boundary will meander across our area through Monday, while high-pressure wedges south from the northern Mid-Atlantic. In addition, the remnants of Fred will track into the Gulf Coast and Tennessee Valley Monday and Tuesday. These features will keep us in a wetter than normal pattern.

Former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe is leading Republican gubernatorial nominee Glenn Youngkin with less than three months to go until the 2021 general election, according to a new poll shared with The Hill Friday. The results from the Aug. 8-9 survey, conducted by research and analytics firm co/efficient showed that 47 percent of likely Virginia voters said they would vote for McAuliffe, while 45 percent said the same for Youngkin. The Democrat’s lead is within the survey’s nearly 3-percentage point margin of error. Roughly 8 percent of likely voters said they were still undecided on their choice between McAuliffe, who is vying for a second non-consecutive term, and Youngkin, an ex-businessman who has labeled himself as a political outsider.

Students, teachers, and staff at public and private K-12 schools must wear a mask while indoors under a new public health order Gov. Ralph Northam’s administration issued Thursday. The move came after a handful of school districts in recent days decided to buck the governor’s interpretation of state law and opt not to require face coverings, against the current recommendations of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Schools in Martinsville and Henry County had already decided to require the wearing of masks.

The Braves beat the Nats last night 12-2. Washington falls to 50-67 and is now 11 games behind the first-place Phillies. The Nats have won 1 out of their last 10 games. The Nats play the Braves at 1:05 p.m. this afternoon. Hear all the action on WHEE-AM1370 or on our call-in line at 631-359-9074.