Sunday, August 15, 2021
Cloudy with a high of 82 today. T-storms/heavy rain possible this afternoon
Cloudy with a high of 82 today. T-storms/heavy rain possible this afternoon

Showers with a high of 78 today
National Weather Service

Hazardous weather outlook:

Locally heavy rainfall could lead to flash flooding beginning this afternoon and lasting through Wednesday. 

Discussion:

A frontal boundary will meander across our area through Monday, while high-pressure wedges south from the northern Mid-Atlantic. In addition, the remnants of Fred will track into the Gulf Coast and Tennessee Valley Monday and Tuesday. These features will keep us in a wetter than normal pattern.

Current conditions and seven-day forecast:

MARTINSVILLE WEATHER
WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954.

