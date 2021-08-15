Cloudy with a high of 82 today. T-storms/heavy rain possible this afternoon

Hazardous weather outlook:
Locally heavy rainfall could lead to flash flooding beginning this afternoon and lasting through Wednesday.
Discussion:
A frontal boundary will meander across our area through Monday, while high-pressure wedges south from the northern Mid-Atlantic. In addition, the remnants of Fred will track into the Gulf Coast and Tennessee Valley Monday and Tuesday. These features will keep us in a wetter than normal pattern.
Current conditions and seven-day forecast:MARTINSVILLE WEATHER