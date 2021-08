Nats and Braves face off again this afternoon

The Braves beat the Nats last night 12-2. Washington falls to 50-67 and is now 11 games behind the first-place Phillies. The Nats have won 1 out of their last 10 games. The Nats play the Braves at 1:05 p.m. this afternoon. Hear all the action on WHEE-AM1370 or on our call-in line at 631-359-9074.