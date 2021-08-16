‘Free Guy’ surprises with $28.4 million to top the box office

20th Century Studios/Walt Disney Studios

Free Guy, the action-comedy from 20th Century Studios starring Ryan Reynolds and Killing Eve‘s Jodie Comer, beat expectations in the box office — topping it with an estimated $28.4 million debut.

The COVID-19-delayed movie, which was originally due out July 2020, also earned an estimated $22.5 million overseas, bringing its worldwide total to $50.9 million.

Free Guy‘s better-than-expected opening was no doubt due in part to strong reviews and that it can only be seen on the big-screen for its first 45 days, unlike many other recent blockbusters that were rolled out simultaneously in theaters and at-home through streaming platforms.

Don’t Breathe 2, the R-rated follow-up to the 2016 home invasion thriller which once again stars Stephen Lang, took second place with an estimated $10.6 million in its opening weekend. The sequel fell short of the first installment’s $26.4 million debut, which went on to make $157.8 million worldwide.

Disney’s Jungle Cruise came in third, grabbing an estimated $9 million in its third week of release. The film has now earned $82.1 million stateside, added an estimated $72.2 million overseas, bumping its global total to $154.3 million. Jungle Cruise is also available to Disney+ subscribers for a $30 surcharge.

20th Century Studios is owned by Disney, parent company of ABC News.

Respect, the Aretha Franklin biopic starring Jennifer Hudson as the late Queen of Soul, earned an estimated $8.8 million in its opening weekend.

Rounding out the top five was The Suicide Squad, pulling in an estimated $7.6 million in its third week of release.

