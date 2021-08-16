If you build it, they will stream: ‘Field of Dreams’ gets the TV treatment with Peacock

Alex Trautwig/MLB via Getty Images

While New York Yankees fans might not want to be reminded of Field of Dreams after their recent loss at the film’s Iowa location, Peacock TV has announced a series based on the Kevin Costner classic.

The streaming service has tapped The Office writing alum and Parks and Recreation co-creator Michael Schur with producing a modern take on the Oscar-nominated film, in which Costner played a man mystically prompted to build a baseball field in his cornfield.

“The series will reimagine the mixture of family, baseball, Iowa and magic that makes the movie so enduring and beloved,” the streaming service said in an announcement.

“[W]e could only have entrusted [it] to Mike Schur,” said Erin Underhill, president, Universal Television of the “iconic” film’s adaptation, adding, “His talent, his love for baseball and his reverence for its themes make him the perfect choice to revisit this beloved film that evokes nostalgia and visceral emotion in so many of its fans.”

Universal Television, which backed Schur’s The Good Place and Parks and Rec for NBC, is producing the series.

Incidentally, the love for the film was recently shown in the ratings for that Yankees/White Sox matchup in Dyersville, Iowa, which were the highest of any game since 2005. It drew a big numbers on streaming as well.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.