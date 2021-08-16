Monday, August 16, 2021
Jennifer Lopez scrubs A-Rod from her Instagram

By staff
ABC

It looks like Jennifer Lopez has made her break-up with Alex Rodriguez Instagram official: She’s apparently deleted all shots of her former fiancée from the social media platform. 

What’s more, she also unfollowed A-Rod’s account.

While she reportedly re-kindled her relationship with once-former fiancée Ben Affleck back in April, J-Lo only recently made things official on the social media platform. But her 170 million Instagram followers noticed there are other changes in the air — and online: all previous shots on Lopez’s Insta home page that featured Rodriguez are now gone. 

Lopez formerly displayed shots of the former couple at the Golden Globes and other Hollywood events, as well as at President Biden‘s inauguration, at which Lopez performed. 

Instead, fans are now treated to various shots of Lopez modeling swimsuits, a sweet picture of her with her daughter and, of course, snaps from that Internet-breaking birthday photo shoot, which was capped off with a photo of Jen smooching Affleck in all its “Bennifer 2.0 is Instagram official” glory.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo)

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

