(Obituaries are listed as provided by local funeral homes and are updated each morning by 9:30 a.m. when they air on the radio.)

Robert Layne Adams, 77, of Fieldale, died Wednesday, August 11. A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, August 17, at 3 p.m., at Norris Funeral Service. Norris Funeral Service is in charge.

Billy Hairston, 76, of Ridgeway, died Thursday, August 12. Wright Funeral Service is in charge.

Janice Kent, 61, of Martinsville, died Saturday, August 14. Hairston Funeral Home is in charge.

Johnny Ray Martin, 66, of Yucca Valley, California, died Friday, August 6. He was born in Bassett and graduated from Bassett High School in 1973. He was a member of the Shadow Mountain Band. The family will have a private memorial service at a later date.

Evelyn C. Mebane, 92, of Martinsville, died Tuesday, August 10. Hairston Funeral Home is in charge.

Freddie Gray Naff, 85, of Henry, died Friday, August 13. McKee-Stone Funeral Home is in charge.

Rachel Elaine Price, 63, of Bassett, died Sunday, August 15. Wright Funeral Service is in charge.

Everett Wayne Shrader, 61, of Martinsville, died Friday, August 13. Wright Funeral Service is in charge.

William Smith, 57, of Ridgeway, died Tuesday, August 10. Wright Funeral Service is in charge.

Frances Elizabeth Stone, 85, of Martinsville, died Wednesday, August 11. A private graveside service was held on Sunday, August 15 at Carver Memorial Gardens. A public memorial will be held at a later date. Wright Funeral Services is in charge.

Ryan Jay Westmoreland, 19, of Martinsville, died Saturday, August 14. Wright Funeral Service is in charge.