Monday, August 16, 2021
HomeDailiesCloudy with a high of 83 today. T-storms/heavy rain possible this afternoon
Dailies

Cloudy with a high of 83 today. T-storms/heavy rain possible this afternoon

By staff
0
1035
Showers with a high of 78 today
National Weather Service

Hazardous weather outlook:

Showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and evening could bring torrential downpours, leading to localized flash flooding. Heavy rainfall could lead to localized flooding again Tuesday and Wednesday.

Discussion:

A weak frontal boundary in the region combined with a southerly flow of tropical moisture will keep the threat of showers and storms around into midweek, while Fred moves from the Florida Panhandle toward the Tennessee Valley and Central Appalachians. Once Fred moves by midweek, look for a return to typical August weather toward the end of the week.

Current conditions and seven-day forecast:

MARTINSVILLE WEATHER
Previous articleNats take on Blue Jays Tuesday
Next articleHenry County Schools begin the year today
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2021 WHEE