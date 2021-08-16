Cloudy with a high of 83 today. T-storms/heavy rain possible this afternoon

National Weather Service

Hazardous weather outlook:

Showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and evening could bring torrential downpours, leading to localized flash flooding. Heavy rainfall could lead to localized flooding again Tuesday and Wednesday.

Discussion:

A weak frontal boundary in the region combined with a southerly flow of tropical moisture will keep the threat of showers and storms around into midweek, while Fred moves from the Florida Panhandle toward the Tennessee Valley and Central Appalachians. Once Fred moves by midweek, look for a return to typical August weather toward the end of the week.

Current conditions and seven-day forecast: