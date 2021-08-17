Tuesday, August 17, 2021
DOJ charges Chicago pharmacist for selling authentic COVID vaccination cards on Ebay

By staff
iStock/Viorel Poparcea

(CHICAGO) — The Justice Department has arrested a Chicago pharmacist who allegedly sold 125 real CDC COVID-19 vaccination cards on EBay. 

According to charging documents, 34-year-old Tangtang Zhao is said to have sold the cards to 11 different buyers for $10 each.

He is the second person to face federal charges for selling vaccination cards. Federal authorities are working to put a stop to this trend as more companies require proof of vaccination.

Zhao is charged with 12 counts of theft of government property. A conviction means he could face a max sentence of 10 years per count.

What is still unclear is the position the DOJ may take against Americans who are trying to purchase vaccination cards as a way of falsely claiming vaccination status.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

staff
