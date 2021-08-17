Murder trial of Martinsville man continued for lack of jurors

James Fultz / DPD

On January 10, Wendy Harris was found inside of her taxi, with cuts to her head and neck on Gay Street in Danville. Less than 12 hours later, James Fultz of Martinsville was arrested and later charged with first-degree murder in her death.

Warrants indicate that Fultz and Harris had a dispute about money inside of the cab before the incident happened. Warrants also stated that Fultz told police, “I killed someone,” during the arrest.

On Monday morning, Fultz was set to begin his two-day jury trial. Everything was in place except for a proper amount of jurors.

Out of 40 subpoenaed jurors, only 22 showed up to court on time at 9 a.m. Before the case was continued at 10:30 a.m, only 29 had arrived, and the judge wanted to have at least 30 jurors for a selection pool.

Danville commonwealth’s attorney Michael Newman says he has never experienced this his entire career.

A new trial date has been set for December.