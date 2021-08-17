Naomi Osaka teams up with Levi’s to release stylish upcycled denim collection

iStock/Natalia Shabasheva

(NEW YORK) — Naomi Osaka and Levi’s have teamed up for an amazing denim launch that looks like it’s going to be a grand slam.

The tennis star and fashion brand announced the upcoming line on Tuesday, and it’s set to officially drop on Aug. 24.

The Levi’s x Naomi Osaka collection features reused, upcycled denim that includes everything from a kimono to a bustier, and is a unique mashup of sporty meets feminine pieces with subtle nods to Osaka’s Japanese heritage.

“I always loved wearing kimonos when I was a kid,” said Naomi in a statement. “So, to be able to do it in denim felt really different and a bit unexpected.”

The collection also has two denim short styles that are both made from an upcycled pair of men’s Levi’s jeans. One of the two is the lace-up short that has a sporty, raw hem that sits right above the knee and cool lace-up back detailing.

The other style features a fun vintage look that includes a short, raw hem along with draped crystal fringe.

One of the most standout pieces from the line is the trucker jacket bustier that also has a lace-up back similar to the shorts. The material is derived from repurposed Levi’s trucker jackets and has stylish flap pockets and shank buttons.

“I liked the idea of the bustier while I was sketching it,” said Osaka in a statement. “But I love it even more now that it’s been brought to life.”

She added, “It’s so cute!”

Osaka is a four-time Grand Slam singles champion, ambassador for social change and mental health advocate. She also has a passion for fashion that’s translated through several other collaborations with brands such as Frankies Bikinis, Nike, Louis Vuitton and several others.

In addition to fashion, she teamed up with chain salad restaurant Sweetgreen as the company’s first athlete ambassador and youngest investor.

