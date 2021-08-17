(Obituaries are listed as provided by local funeral homes and are updated each morning by 9:30 a.m. when they air on the radio.)

Robert Layne Adams, 77, of Fieldale, died Wednesday, August 11. A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, August 17, at 3 p.m., at Norris Funeral Service. Norris Funeral Service is in charge.

Douglas “Doug” Amos 86, of Bassett, died Sunday, August 15. Bassett Funeral Service is in charge.

Corena G. Brim, 92, of Mitchell Road, Axton, died Sunday, August 15. Hairston Funeral Home is in charge.

Billy Hairston, 76, of Ridgeway, died Thursday, August 12. Wright Funeral Service is in charge.

Janice Kent, 61, of Martinsville, died Saturday, August 14. Hairston Funeral Home is in charge.

Sharon M. Kent, 65, of Martinsville, died Monday, August 16. Hairston Funeral Home is in charge.

Freddie Gray Naff, 85, of Henry, died Friday, August 13. McKee-Stone Funeral Home is in charge.

Rachel Elaine Price, 63, of Bassett, died Sunday, August 15. Wright Funeral Service is in charge.

Everett Wayne Shrader, 61, of Martinsville, died Friday, August 13. Wright Funeral Service is in charge.

Ryan Jay Westmoreland, 19, of Martinsville, died Saturday, August 14. Wright Funeral Service is in charge.