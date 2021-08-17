Heavy rain from Fred possible later today

National Weather Service

Hazardous weather outlook:

Heavy rain from the remnants of Fred is possible later today into tonight and through Wednesday. Localized flash flooding is possible. In addition, a slight risk of severe thunderstorms exists this afternoon into the evening. Damaging winds and an isolated tornado are the main threats.

Discussion:

Remnants of Fred moves from toward the Tennessee Valley and Central Appalachians today. Once Fred moves by Wednesday afternoon, look for a return to typical August weather to end the week.

Current conditions and seven-day forecast: