Heavy rain from Fred possible later today

Hazardous weather outlook:
Heavy rain from the remnants of Fred is possible later today into tonight and through Wednesday. Localized flash flooding is possible. In addition, a slight risk of severe thunderstorms exists this afternoon into the evening. Damaging winds and an isolated tornado are the main threats.
Discussion:
Remnants of Fred moves from toward the Tennessee Valley and Central Appalachians today. Once Fred moves by Wednesday afternoon, look for a return to typical August weather to end the week.
Current conditions and seven-day forecast:MARTINSVILLE WEATHER