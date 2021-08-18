Wednesday, August 18, 2021
Former police officers reject plea deal with government

By staff
Two former Rocky Mount police officers charged with participating in the Jan. 6 riot on the U.S. Capitol have rejected a plea deal offered by federal prosecutors.

The government presented plea agreements to Thomas Robertson and Jacob Fracker during court appearances Tuesday morning.

Attorneys for both men requested trial dates for their clients, who have denied any wrongdoing and have steadfastly maintained that they had nothing to do with the violence that occurred in D.C. During Tuesday’s appearance, Fracker’s attorney presented information that his client helped an officer who was being attacked outside of the Capitol.

Both were charged after a photo was posted on social media showing Robertson and Fracker inside the Capitol during the siege.

Both are set to appear in court again on Sept. 23.

