“His name is Cosmo” – Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost say they had a baby

Just days after Colin Jost confirmed that he and wife Scarlett Johansson were expecting a baby, the baby’s apparently here.

On Instagram, Jost posted a blue-text message on a black background, noting simply, “Ok ok we had a baby. His name is Cosmo We love him very much.”

Officially, a rep for the Black Widow star told People she had given birth, but the flack added no other details, like the baby’s name.

On Saturday evening, the Saturday Night Live star, who was performing two sold out shows at the Ridgefield Playhouse in Connecticut, told the audience that he and Avenger wife were about to become parents.

The child is Jost’s first and Johansson’s second. The actress shares six-year-old daughter Rose Dorothy with ex-husband Romain Dauriac.

Johansson, 36, and Jost, 39, confirmed their engagement in 2017 after two years of dating and tied the knot in October 2020.

