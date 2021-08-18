(Obituaries are listed as provided by local funeral homes and are updated each morning by 9:30 a.m. when they air on the radio.)

Douglas “Doug” Amos 86, of Bassett, died Sunday, August 15. A floating visitation will be held Thursday, August 19, from 1 until 5 p.m. at Bassett Funeral Service chapel. The family will receive friends on Friday, August 20, from 10:30 until 11 a.m. at Jesus Saves Baptist Church in Stuart. The funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Oakland United Methodist Church in Galax. Bassett Funeral Service is in charge.

Corena G. Brim, 92, of Mitchell Road, Axton, died Sunday, August 15. Hairston Funeral Home is in charge.

Billy Hairston, 76, of Ridgeway, died Thursday, August 12. Wright Funeral Service is in charge.

Janice Kent, 61, of Martinsville, died Saturday, August 14. Hairston Funeral Home is in charge.

Sharon M. Kent, 65, of Martinsville, died Monday, August 16. Hairston Funeral Home is in charge.

Freddie Gray Naff, 85, of Henry, died Friday, August 13. McKee-Stone Funeral Home is in charge.

Rachel Elaine Price, 63, of Bassett, died Sunday, August 15. Wright Funeral Service is in charge.

Everett Wayne Shrader, 61, of Martinsville, died Friday, August 13. Wright Funeral Service is in charge.

Ryan Jay Westmoreland, 25, of Martinsville, died Saturday, August 14. Wright Funeral Service is in charge.