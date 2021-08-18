Hear the Nats play the Blue Jays today on WHEE

The Nats beat the Blue Jays last night 12-6. Washington is 51-68 on the season, 12.5 games behind the Braves. The Nats have won 2 out of their last 10 games. They play the Blue Jays again this afternoon at 4:05 p.m. Hear all the action on WHEE-AM1370 or on our call-in line at 631-359-9074.

High school pre-season football continues Friday

Pre-season football continues Friday with Martinsville scrimmaging at Carroll County, Floyd County will be at Bassett and Magna Vista will be at Salem. Action with Martinsville is at 6 p.m. The other matches start at 7 p.m.