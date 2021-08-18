Wednesday, August 18, 2021
Hear the Nats play the Blue Jays today on WHEE

Nats take on Blue Jays Tuesday

Hear the Nats play the Blue Jays today on WHEE

The Nats beat the Blue Jays last night 12-6. Washington is 51-68 on the season, 12.5 games behind the Braves. The Nats have won 2 out of their last 10 games. They play the Blue Jays again this afternoon at 4:05 p.m. Hear all the action on WHEE-AM1370 or on our call-in line at 631-359-9074.

High school pre-season football continues Friday

Pre-season football continues Friday with Martinsville scrimmaging at Carroll County, Floyd County will be at Bassett and Magna Vista will be at Salem. Action with Martinsville is at 6 p.m. The other matches start at 7 p.m.

staffhttps://whee.net
WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954.

