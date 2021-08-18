Ulta Beauty specialty shops launch in over 50 Target stores

iStock/jetcityimage

(NEW YORK) –Attention, beauty enthusiasts! Ulta Beauty and Target have joined forces and this is not a drill.

The new Ulta Beauty shop-in-shop concept has officially started to roll out at over 50 locations.

Intrigued shoppers can also get a look at the full product assortment of offerings on Target’s website, which features over 50 prestige brands.

Standout brands include Clinique skin care, Urban Decay makeup, Tracee Ellis Ross’ Pattern hair care brand and many more.

Following the initial openings, this shop-in-a-shop format is slated to open in hundreds of other locations as well as online for years to come.

The Ulta Beauty specialty shops are located near existing Target beauty sections and feature specialized displays, season-specific buys and discovery zones for on-trend products.

There will also be trained staff available to help those looking for expert recommendations.

“Ulta Beauty at Target is unmatched in the industry, bringing guests the opportunity to discover new prestige brands while they shop Target’s incredible beauty assortment,” Christina Hennington, Target’s executive vice president and chief growth officer, said in a statement.

She continued, “This unique partnership is another way we continue to elevate the guest experience across our multi-category business to drive traffic and preference as we meet guests’ needs in innovative ways.

“With two powerhouse retailers, our collective brand love, loyalty and omnichannel expertise will inspire guests and raise the bar for the beauty shopping experience,” Hennington added.

Beauty lovers will also get to benefit from two rewards programs — Target Circle and Ultamate Rewards — with this new concept.

Ulta Beauty joins Target’s roster of partnerships with other big-name brands, such as Disney, CVS, Starbucks and more.

“As the retail and beauty industries continue to evolve, we take pride in being leaders that continually redefine and elevate guest experiences,” said Ulta Beauty Chief Operating Officer Kecia Steelman.

She continued, “Ulta Beauty at Target reflects our commitment to drive the industry forward and keep our guests meaningfully engaged. Our dynamic teams have worked together to create a disruptive, exciting way to discover prestige beauty with a thoughtfully curated assortment and knowledgeable, approachable experts to serve as beauty gurus.”

Ulta Beauty at Target has opened at locations throughout California, Florida, Georgia, New York, Texas and many more coming soon.

