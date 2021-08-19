Thursday, August 19, 2021
HomeNewsEntertainmentJennifer Hudson defends 'CATS', says the movie is "misunderstood"
NewsEntertainment

Jennifer Hudson defends ‘CATS’, says the movie is “misunderstood”

By staff
0
12
Universal Pictures

The critically-panned movie CATS will always have a special place in star Jennifer Hudson‘s heart.  

Speaking to Total Film, the singer defended the 2019 movie musical, which flopped at the box office and became a certified punchline at various award shows — with fellow CATS alums James Corden and Rebel Wilson ripping the movie at the 2020 Academy Awards.

Unlike some of her peers, however, Hudson demonstrated how much she cares for the movie when praising the interviewer for even mentioning it during her interview.

“I loved that you asked about CATS!,” she exclaimed. “You know what? I think it was a bit overwhelming. It’s unfortunate that it was misunderstood.”

“I think later down the line, people will see it differently. But it is something I am still very proud of and grateful to have been a part of,” the Respect star continued, adding that she is honored to have played Grizabella — who belts out the musical’s most famous song, “Memories.”

In addition, Hudson revealed that CATS also inspired her to open her heart and home to two actual cats.  She added that she even named her new felines after the characters Grizabella and Macavity, the latter played by Idris Elba in the film.

Said the Grammy winner, “They are the best thing I’ve ever had. I love them so much.”

CATS debuted December 29, 2019 and earned a lukewarm $27.2 million during its North American box office run.  The movie was also panned on Rotten Tomatoes, where it currently sits with a 19% rating.

 

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous articleOver 20,000 Mississippi students under quarantine after 1st week of school
Next articleTeen pays tribute to late mom with graduation photoshoot
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2021 WHEE