Kerry Washington to exec-produce ‘From the Desk of Zoe Washington’; Watch official trailer to ‘BMF’; and more

Kerry Washington has found a new inspiring project to get behind.

The Scandal star is working with Disney Branded Television to develop From the Desk of Zoe Washington, an original movie based on Janae Marks’ critically acclaimed book of the same name. Like the award-winning novel, the film will center on middle-schooler and aspiring pastry chef Zoe, a young girl who makes a connection with her incarcerated father. After he proclaims his innocence, Zoe “begins to learn about systemic racism” and works to “set her biological father free.” A release date for From the Desk of Zoe Washington has not been announced.

In other news, Starz has released the official trailer to their highly anticipated crime drama Black Mafia Family. As previously reported, the 50 Cent-produced series follows the real-life story of brothers Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory and Terry “Southwest T” Flenory, who “rose from the decaying streets of southwest Detroit in the late 1980s and gave birth to one of the most influential crime families in the country.” BMF premieres Sunday, September 26, at 9 p.m. ET. and stars Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr., Russell Hornsby, Snoop Dogg, La La Anthony and Serayah, among others.

Finally, Netflix has renewed Mindy Kaling‘s coming-of-age comedy Never Have I Ever for a third season. As previously noted, the series follows Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as Devi, a 15-year-old Indian-American girl navigating the pressures of high school and her social status. A release date for the third season has yet to be announced.

