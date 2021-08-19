Lucille Ball’s daughter raves about Nicole Kidman’s “astounding” performance in upcoming biopic

Vera Anderson/WireImage

Nicole Kidman is set to star as comedy legend Lucille Ball in Aaron Sorkin‘s upcoming Amazon Studios biopic, Being the Ricardos, and although Ball’s daughter, Lucie Arnaz, hasn’t seen the finished product, she’s already raving about the actress.

Speaking with The Palm Springs Life magazine on August 18, Lucie gushed, “Nicole did a spectacular job.”

“The two days that I watched, though, were both little flashbacks, so she was playing Lucy in the late ’30s and mid-’40s,” Arnaz went on. “She wasn’t Lucy of Lucy Ricardo fame yet, so it was a trifle different. And I know she meant it to be, so it could feel different. But boy, what she did was astounding. She’s got such poise and class,” Arnaz said of Kidman.

Alongside Kidman, Javier Bardem was cast as Dezi Arnaz, Ball’s husband and Lucie’s dad.

In January, Lucie defended Kidman’s casting after some expressed that they felt Debra Messing or others would be better suited for the role.

“Here’s the deal. You should understand we are not doing a remake of I Love Lucy. No one has to impersonate Lucy Ricardo nor do the Vitameatavegamin routine or the chocolate factory routine or any of the silly things,” Lucie explained in a Facebook video at the time. “It’s the story of Lucille Ball, my actual mother, not Lucy Ricardo, and her husband, Dezi Arnaz, my dad, not Ricky Ricardo.”

A release date for Being the Ricardos has yet to be announced.

