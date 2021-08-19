(Obituaries are listed as provided by local funeral homes and are updated each morning by 9:30 a.m. when they air on the radio.)

Douglas “Doug” Amos 86, of Bassett, died Sunday, August 15. A floating visitation will be held Thursday, August 19, from 1 until 5 p.m. at Bassett Funeral Service chapel. The family will receive friends on Friday, August 20, from 10:30 until 11 a.m. at Jesus Saves Baptist Church in Stuart. The funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Oakland United Methodist Church in Galax. Bassett Funeral Service is in charge.

Corena G. Brim, 92, of Mitchell Road, Axton, died Sunday, August 15. Hairston Funeral Home is in charge.

Lynn William Bumstead, 70, of Martinsville, Virginia passed away Tuesday, August 17, 2021. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Edward Darrough, 60, of Martinsville, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, August 18, 2021. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Michael Grant Hancock, age 49, of Radford, Virginia, passed away suddenly on Monday, August 16, 2021. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 21, 2021, at Collins Funeral Home Chapel, 30 Riverside Hwy., Bassett, Virginia. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday, August 20, 2021, from 6 until 9 p.m. Collins Funeral Home at Bassett, Virginia is respectfully serving the Hancock family.

Cora Justice, 74, of Bassett, died Tuesday, August 17. The family will receive friends Friday, August 13, from 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM in the chapel of Bassett Funeral Service with a funeral service to follow at 1:00 PM. Burial will follow in the Cline Family Cemetery. Bassett Funeral Service is in charge.

Janice Kent, 61, of Martinsville, died Saturday, August 14. Hairston Funeral Home is in charge.

Sharon M. Kent, 65, of Martinsville, died Monday, August 16. Hairston Funeral Home is in charge.

Freddie Gray Naff, 85, of Henry, died Friday, August 13. McKee-Stone Funeral Home is in charge.

Rachel Elaine Price, 63, of Bassett, died Sunday, August 15. Wright Funeral Service is in charge.

Everett Wayne Shrader, 61, of Martinsville, died Friday, August 13. Wright Funeral Service is in charge.

Ryan Jay Westmoreland, 25, of Martinsville, died Saturday, August 14. Wright Funeral Service is in charge.