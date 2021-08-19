Thursday, August 19, 2021
HomeNewsEntertainment"Round 2" -- Another baby on the way for Jason Statham and...
NewsEntertainment

“Round 2” — Another baby on the way for Jason Statham and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

By staff
0
10
David M. Benett/Dave Benett/WireImage

Big-screen tough guy Jason Statham and his actress fiancée Rosie Huntington-Whiteley are apparently expecting their second child. “Taaa daahhh !! #Round 2,” Rosie wrote on Instagram today, along with some cute emoijis, and photos of her showing off her tiny baby bump in various outfits.

Wrath of Man star Statham, 54, and Mad Max: Fury Road‘s Huntington-Whiteley also have a 4-year-old son, Jack Oscar.

The celebrity couple reportedly met in 2010, and in 2016 they made a red-carpet splash at the Golden Globes, announcing they’d gotten engaged.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rosie HW (@rosiehw)

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous articleKerry Washington to exec-produce ‘From the Desk of Zoe Washington’; Watch official trailer to ‘BMF’; and more
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2021 WHEE