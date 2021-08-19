Mostly sunny and hot today with a high near 90

National Weather Service

Hazardous weather outlook:

None at this time.

Discussion:

Another area of low pressure moves into the region from the Tennessee and Ohio River Valleys today, bringing us our next opportunity for showers and storms. More showers and storms are expected Friday, with somewhat drier conditions Saturday. This does not last long, however, as we see a return to almost daily storm chances along with temperatures near normal for this time of year.

Current conditions and seven-day forecast: