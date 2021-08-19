Pre-season football continues on Friday

Nats beat Blue Jays, play Brewers on Friday

The Nats beat the Blue Jays yesterday 8-5. Washington is 52-68 on the season, 12.5 games behind the Braves. The Nats have won 3 out of their last 10 games. The Nats are off today and begin a 3-game series against the Brewers on Friday at 4:05 p.m. Hear all the action on WHEE-AM1370 or on our call-in line at 631-359-9074.

High school pre-season football continues Friday

Pre-season football continues Friday with Martinsville scrimmaging at Carroll County, Floyd County will be at Bassett and Magna Vista will be at Salem. Action with Martinsville is at 6 p.m. The other matches start at 7 p.m.