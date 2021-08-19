Thursday, August 19, 2021
HomeDailiesPre-season football continues on Friday
DailiesSports

Pre-season football continues on Friday

By staff
0
1970
Pre-season football continues on Friday

Nats beat Blue Jays, play Brewers on Friday

The Nats beat the Blue Jays yesterday 8-5. Washington is 52-68 on the season, 12.5 games behind the Braves. The Nats have won 3 out of their last 10 games. The Nats are off today and begin a 3-game series against the Brewers on Friday at 4:05 p.m. Hear all the action on WHEE-AM1370 or on our call-in line at 631-359-9074.  

High school pre-season football continues Friday

Pre-season football continues Friday with Martinsville scrimmaging at Carroll County, Floyd County will be at Bassett and Magna Vista will be at Salem. Action with Martinsville is at 6 p.m. The other matches start at 7 p.m.

Previous articleUnruly airline passenger fines hit $1 million this year amid mask mandate
Next articleObituaries
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2021 WHEE