“When you love something, you protect it”: Check out the new trailer for Marvel Studios’ ‘The Eternals’

Marvel Studios

Marvel Studios has released a sweeping new trailer for Oscar-winning director Chloe Zhao‘s The Eternals.

Along with some eye-popping visuals, the trailer details the movie’s plot, and also answers the question non-comics readers might have been asking themselves: “Um, who are The Eternals?”

The trailer explains that the super-powerful figures were created 7,000 years ago by god-like characters known as The Celestials — Kurt Russell played the Celestial Ego in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, and another, seen in the new trailer, was shown laying waste to a planet in the first Guardians film.

The new footage clarifies the Eternals were created to protect our planet from an alien menace known as The Deviants — and only The Deviants.

“Why didn’t you guys help fight Thanos…or all the other terrible things throughout history?” Kit Harington‘s heroic Black Knight sarcastically asks Gemma Chan‘s Eternal Sersei.

“We were instructed not to interfere…unless Deviants were involved,” Sersei responds.

Salma Hayek‘s Ajak explains that the Avengers’ victory at the end of Endgame — bringing back all the life that Thanos had snapped away — created The Emergence, an awakening of The Deviants, that will destroy the planet in seven days, unless The Eternals reunite from all over the globe to stop them.

“We’ve loved these people since the day we arrived,” Angelina Jolie‘s Thena says in voiceover. “When you love something, you protect it”

“You can’t protect any of them,” replies the Deviant leader Kro.

The footage also shows the other Eternals — including Richard Madden‘s Ikaris, Barry Keoghan‘s Druig, Kumail Nanjiani‘s Kingo, Brian Tyree Henry‘s Phastos, and Lia McHugh‘s Sprite — using their respective powers to combat the threat.

The Eternals movie opens November 5 from Marvel Studios, which is owned by Disney, parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.