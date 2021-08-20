Friday, August 20, 2021
HomeNewsEntertainmentMelissa Joan Hart reveals she's tested positive for COVID-19: "Stay vigilant and...
NewsEntertainment

Melissa Joan Hart reveals she’s tested positive for COVID-19: “Stay vigilant and stay safe”

By staff
0
9
LA Family Housing Home Together 2021/via Getty Images

Sabrina the Teenage Witch alum Melissa Joan Hart is begging fans to “stay vigilant” after she contracted COVID-19, even though she was vaccinated.

Hart, in an emotional video posted to Instagram, explained, “I am vaccinated and I got COVID and it’s bad.  It’s weighing on my chest.  It’s hard to breathe.”

The actress believes she isn’t the only member of her family who is sick, telling fans, “one of my kids, I think, has it.”

While not revealing who in her family may also be struggling with COVID-19, Hart said she is “praying” that the rest of her family stays healthy.

“I’m mad, really mad,” expressed Hart, 45. “We took precautions and we cut our exposure by a lot, but we got a little lazy and I think as a country we got lazy.”

“I’m really mad that my kids didn’t have to wear masks at school and I’m pretty sure that’s where this came from,” she sighed, adding that her youngest, Tucker, who is eight, chose to wear a mask in school “because he’s used to it from last year.”

“Now, if he does get [COVID-19], I can at least tell him he was a superhero… because he protected his teacher and classmates,” Hart said as her voice swelled with emotion before admitting she is “scared” for her family.

“If someone has to be taken to the hospital, I can’t go with them,” Hart tearfully explained, noting how she is “disappointed” in herself and in “our leaders.”

“I just wish I’d done better, so I’m asking you guys to do better,” she closed. “Protect your families, protect your kids, it’s not over yet. I hoped it was, but it’s not. So, stay vigilant and stay safe.  Okay?”

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous article‘Jeopardy!’ host Mike Richards apologizes after past sexist remarks come to light: “There is no excuse”
Next articleAfghanistan updates: Biden to address nation as pressure builds to speed evacuations
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2021 WHEE