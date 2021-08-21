COVID-19 live updates: Jesse Jackson, wife hospitalized with virus

iStock/Prostock-Studio

(NEW YORK) — The United States is facing a COVID-19 surge this summer as the more contagious delta variant spreads.

More than 625,000 Americans have died from COVID-19 while over 4.4 million people have died from the disease worldwide, according to real-time data compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

Just 59.9% of Americans ages 12 and up are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Latest headlines:

Aug 21, 7:47 pm

Jesse Jackson hospitalized with COVID

Civil rights pioneer Jesse Jackson Sr. and his wife have been hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19.

The 79-year-old and his wife, 77-year-old Jacqueline Jackson, are both being treated at Northwestern Hospital in Chicago, according to a statement from the Rainbow PUSH Coalition, the nonprofit he founded in 1996. The statement said doctors were “monitoring the condition of both,” but provided no further details.

The former Washington, D.C., shadow senator has been a prominent civil rights activist for 60 years, first joining forces with Martin Luther King Jr. in the 1960s and working with King’s Southern Christian Leadership Conference.

The activist was arrested earlier this month as part of a group in Washington, D.C., protesting restrictive voting rights being implemented in many states, including Georgia and Texas. One week earlier, he’d been arrested as part of a large group during a sit-in at Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema’s office.

Aug 21, 11:21 am

US sees 3rd straight day of 1M doses

The U.S. reported over 1 million COVID-19 vaccine doses administered for the third straight day, according to a White House official.

There were more than 1.05 million doses administered Friday, including 526,000 newly vaccinated, White House COVID-19 data director Cyrus Shahpar said on Twitter.

Nationwide, 60% of people ages 12 and up are now fully vaccinated, he said.



