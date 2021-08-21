COVID-19 live updates: US sees 3rd straight day of 1 million vaccine doses

iStock/Prostock-Studio

(NEW YORK) — The United States is facing a COVID-19 surge this summer as the more contagious delta variant spreads.

More than 625,000 Americans have died from COVID-19 while over 4.4 million people have died from the disease worldwide, according to real-time data compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

Just 59.9% of Americans ages 12 and up are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Aug 21, 11:21 am

US sees 3rd straight day of 1M doses

The U.S. reported over 1 million COVID-19 vaccine doses administered for the third straight day, according to a White House official.

There were more than 1.05 million doses administered Friday, including 526,000 newly vaccinated, White House COVID-19 data director Cyrus Shahpar said on Twitter.

Nationwide, 60% of people ages 12 and up are now fully vaccinated, he said.



