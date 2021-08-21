(Obituaries are listed as provided by local funeral homes and are updated each morning by 9:30 a.m. when they air on the radio.)

Corena G. Brim, 92, of Mitchell Road, Axton, died Sunday, August 15. Hairston Funeral Home is in charge.

Lynn William Bumstead, 70, of Martinsville, Virginia passed away Tuesday, August 17, 2021. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Edward Darrough, 60, of Martinsville, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, August 18, 2021. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Michael Grant Hancock, age 49, of Radford, Virginia, passed away suddenly on Monday, August 16, 2021. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 21, 2021, at Collins Funeral Home Chapel, 30 Riverside Hwy., Bassett, Virginia. Collins Funeral Home at Bassett, Virginia is respectfully serving the Hancock family.

Sharon M. Kent, 65, of Martinsville, died Monday, August 16. Hairston Funeral Home is in charge.

Rachel Elaine Price, 63, of Bassett, died Sunday, August 15. Wright Funeral Service is in charge.