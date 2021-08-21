Tropical Storm Henri live updates: Now Category 1 hurricane

iStock/inhauscreative

(NEW YORK) — Tropical Storm Henri strengthened into a Category 1 hurricane Saturday morning.

Henri is currently located 200 miles southeast of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina, and 555 miles south of Montauk, New York.

Dangerous storm surge, hurricane conditions and flooding rain is expected in parts of the Northeast beginning late tonight.

Landfall is looking to occur tomorrow late morning on Long Island.

If Henri makes landfall as a hurricane on Long Island, it will be the first land falling hurricane there since Gloria in 1985.

Aug 21, 10:58 am

Henri strengthens into hurricane

Henri intensified into a Category 1 hurricane with winds of 75 mph Saturday morning around 10:45 a.m. as it continued on its track northeast.

Aug 21, 10:51 am

Connecticut declares state of emergency ahead of Henri

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont declared a statement of emergency on Friday due to the incoming storm, “to take any actions necessary to respond and protect the people of the state.”

He also requested 200 National Guard members pulled for active duty starting Saturday morning.

The storm is forecast to bring heavy rainfall, whipping winds, storm surge along the shoreline and potential flooding to the state.

“Right now, it’s a good idea for everyone to be prepared and expect to shelter in place by Sunday afternoon through at least Monday morning,” Lamont said.

A hurricane warning is in effect for New Haven, Middlesex and New London counties. A tropical storm warning is in effect for Fairfield County.

