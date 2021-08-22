(Obituaries are listed as provided by local funeral homes and are updated each morning by 9:30 a.m. when they air on the radio.)

Dorothy Bravo, 59, of Collinsville, Virginia passed away on Friday, August 20, 2021 at SOVAH-Martinsville. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Lynn William Bumstead, 70, of Martinsville, Virginia passed away Tuesday, August 17, 2021. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Edward Darrough, 60, of Martinsville, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, August 18, 2021. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Wildon Carroll Foster, 86, died Friday, August 20, 2021. Arrangements are incomplete at this time. Bassett Funeral Service is in charge.

David Warren Hale, 70, died Thursday, August 19. The family will receive friends Sunday, August 22, from 1:00 PM – 2:00 PM in the Bassett Funeral Service Chapel with the funeral to follow at 2:00 PM. Burial will follow in Roselawn Burial Park with military rites. Bassett Funeral Service is in charge.

Bobby Johnston, 87, of Stuart, Va. died on Friday, August 20, 2021 at his home. Norris Funeral Services in Stuart is serving the family.

Sharon M. Kent, 65, of Martinsville, died Monday, August 16. Hairston Funeral Home is in charge.

Betty Mooney, 78, of Martinsville, Virginia passed away on Friday, August 20, 2021 at her home. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Olga Ruth Pierce Thorpe, 68, of UnionTown, Pennsylvania passed away on Friday, August 20, 2021 in Bassett, Virginia. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Deborah Ann Scott Wyatt, 65, of Martinsville, Virginia passed away Friday, August 20, 2021 at SOVAH- Martinsville. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.