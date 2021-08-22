Fairy Stone Monday Market

Monday, Aug. 23

The Social Services Board will meet at 3 p.m. at the Social Services office, 20 Progress Drive.

Fairy Stone State Park Monday Market is at 5-7 p.m. at picnic shelters three and four.

Tuesday, Aug. 24

First day of school for Carlisle school.

The Henry County Board of Supervisors will meet at 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. at the Henry County Administration Building, Collinsville.

Martinsville City Council meets at 7 p.m. in council chambers with a closed session at 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 25

Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market will be at 7 a.m.-noon.

Henry County Board of Zoning Appeals will hold public hearings at 1 p.m. in the Summerlin Room.

Free community meal is at 5-5:45 p.m. at Christ Episcopal, 311 East Church St. in Martinsville.

Thursday, Aug. 26

Red Cross blood drive is from 2-7 p.m. at Horsepasture Christian Church.

The food box giveaway by Kingdom Point Church will be at 6 p.m. until all the food is gone at Advance Auto, 2670 Greensboro Road, Martinsville.

Friday, Aug. 27

Stuart Farmers Market opens at 8-noon.

Saturday, Aug. 28

Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market will be open at 7 a.m.-noon.

Family Day at Piedmont Arts is part of the celebration of their 60th anniversary. No fee.

Chatham Cruise-In, sponsored by the Virginia-Carolina Chevy Car Club, is at 4-8 p.m. in the downtown area of Chatham.

Monday, Aug. 30

Fairy Stone State Park Monday Market is at 5-7 p.m. at picnic shelters three and four.

Tuesday, Aug. 31

Free drive-thru community meal is at 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville.

Wednesday, Sept. 1

Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market will be at 7 a.m.-noon. For information, call 276-632-5688.

Friday, Sept. 3

Stuart Farmers Market opens at 8-noon with locally grown fruits and vegetables, meats, baked items, eggs, crafts, and more.

The Martinsville-Henry County Historical Society will have a First Friday event at 6-9 p.m. with free entertainment for the community.

Saturday, Sept. 4

Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market will be open at 7 a.m.-noon. For information, call 276-632-5688.

Monday, Sept. 6

Labor Day. All local, state, and federal offices are closed, along with the post office and banks.

Fairy Stone State Park Monday Market is at 5-7 p.m. at picnic shelters three and four. Local crafts, baked goods, fresh produce and will be on hand. For information, call 276-930-2424.

Wednesday, Sept. 8

Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market will be 7 a.m.-noon. For information, call 276-632-5688.

Friday, Sept. 10

Stuart Farmers Market opens at 8-noon with locally grown fruits and vegetables, meats, baked items, eggs, crafts, and more.

Saturday, Sept. 11

Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market will be open at 7 a.m.-noon. For information, call 276-632-5688.

Tuesday, Sept. 14

Patrick County Fair, Rotary Field, Woodlawn Street, Stuart, with rides, animals, music, bingo, fair food, demolition derby, and more. Gates open at 5 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 15

Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market will be at 7 a.m.-noon. For information, call 276-632-5688.

Patrick Henry County Fair, Rotary Field, Woodlawn Street, Stuart. Gates open at 5 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 16

Patrick County Fair, Rotary Field, Woodlawn Street, Stuart. Gates open at 5 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 17

Stuart Farmers Market opens at 8-noon.

Patrick County Fair, Rotary Field, Woodlawn Street, Stuart. Gates open at 5 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 18

Citizen Firearms Safety Training class for women only by the Patrick County Sheriff’s Office. Registration is due no more than a week before each class date by calling the sheriff’s office at 276-694-3161. The cost is $55 per person. A criminal background check will be completed by the sheriff’s office on everyone who registers.

Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market will be open at 7 a.m.-noon. For information, call 276-632-5688.

Patrick County Fair, Rotary Field, Woodlawn Street, Stuart. Gates open at 5 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 19

Hairston Family Homes – Exploring 18th and 19th Century architecture in Southern Virginia at 3 p.m. at the Martinsville-Henry County Heritage Center & Museum.

Wednesday, Sept. 22

Henry County Fair opens on the grounds of Martinsville Speedway. The Andy Burnette Trio, with special guest Jake Earles will perform on the Bassett Furniture Stage. For more information, contact Henry County Parks and Recreation office at 276-634-4640 or visit the fair website at www.henrycountyvafair.com

Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market will be at 7 a.m.-noon. For information, call 276-632-5688.

Thursday, Sept. 23

Henry County Fair will be on the grounds of Martinsville Speedway. Plastic Musik will perform on the Bassett Furniture Stage. For more information, contact Henry County Parks and Recreation office at 276-634-4640 or visit the fair website at www.henrycountyvafair.com

Friday, Sept. 24

Stuart Farmers Market opens at 8-noon with locally grown fruits and vegetables, meats, baked items, eggs, crafts, and more.

Henry County Fair will be from 3-11 p.m. on the grounds of Martinsville Speedway. Josh Shilling and Mountain Heart will perform. For more information, contact Henry County Parks and Recreation office at 276-634-4640 or visit the fair website at www.henrycountyvafair.com

Saturday, Sept. 25

Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market will be open at 7 a.m.-noon. For information, call 276-632-5688.

Chatham Cruise-In, sponsored by the Virginia-Carolina Chevy Car Club, is at 4-8 p.m. in the downtown area of Chatham. Admission is free, and restaurants and shops are open.

The Henry County Fair at the Martinsville Speedway ends with the ValleyStar Credit Union 300 race at the Martinsville Speedway. For more information, call 276-634-4640 or visit www.henrycountyvafair.com.

Tuesday, Sept. 28

Henry County Board of Supervisors will meet at 3 p.m. at the Henry County Administration Building, Collinsville.

Free drive-thru community meal is at 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Starling Avenue Baptist Church.

Wednesday, Sept. 29

Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market will be open from 7 am-noon. For information, call 276-632-5688.

Free community meal at Christ Episcopal, 311 East Church St., Martinsville, from 5-5:45 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 30

Food boxes giveaway by Kingdom Point Church will be 6 p.m., Advance Auto, 2670 Greensboro Road, Martinsville.