Chadwick Boseman honored by wife during Stand Up to Cancer telecast

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for MTV

Simone Boseman paid musical tribute to her late husband, actor Chadwick Boseman, during Saturday night’s Stand Up to Cancer telecast.

Actor Anthony Anderson introduced the Black Panther star’s widow, saying, “Many of us were devastated to learn of Chadwick Boseman’s tragic passing after he privately grappled with cancer for several years.”

“The world lost an incredible artist, and a true hero,” he continued. “But before he was a public figure, he was a person like you or me — a son, a brother, uncle, cousin, friend, colleague, husband.”

The black-ish star noted that, “Many of us are all too familiar with the fracture a dearly loved one’s passing leaves in the lives of those who love them. Here to perform a song about living with the reality of loss and finding a way forward is Chadwick’s wife, Simone.”

Simone then delivered an emotional rendition of “I’ll Be Seeing You,” the classic song written in 1938 by Sammy Fain and Irving Kahal and recorded by Billie Holiday, Bing Crosby, Frank Sinatra and Tony Bennett, among others.

Also taking part in the SU2C event were a number of celebrities — including Chadwick’s Marvel co-stars Danai Gurira, Chris Evans, Karen Gillan and Paul Rudd.

Reese Witherspoon and husband Jim Toth were among the hosts and executive producers of this year’s event, which raises money for cancer research programs.

