‘Free Guy’ repeats at #1 with $18.8 million; ‘PAW Patrol: The Movie’ surprises with $13 million second-place finish

20th Century Studios/Walt Disney Studios

The COVID-19 pandemic hasn’t kept theatergoers from flocking to see Free Guy. The action comedy, starring Ryan Reynolds and Jodie Comer held onto the top spot at the box office, delivering an estimated $18.8 million and bringing its two-week total to $58.8 million stateside. The film also added an estimated $53.1 million overseas, bringing its current worldwide total to $111.9 million.

Free Guy, showing exclusively in theaters, is from 20th Century Studios, which is owned by ABC News’ parent company, Disney.

Nipping at Free Guy‘s heels in second place is PAW Patrol: The Movie, fetching an estimated $13 million domestically. The animated family-friendly feature, based on the popular Nickelodeon kids’ show, added an estimated $21.5 million overseas, bringing its worldwide tally to $34.5 million.

Repeating at third place in its fourth week of release is Disney’s Jungle Cruise, pulling in an estimated $6.2 million. That brings the movie’s domestic box-office total to $92.5 million to go along with an estimated $81.2 million internationally, making its worldwide earnings $173.7 million. Jungle Cruise is also available to Disney+ subscribers for a $30 surcharge.

Don’t Breathe 2, the R-rated follow-up to the 2016 home invasion thriller, sits in fourth place, earning just over $5 million in its second week, to lift its domestic earnings to just shy of $19.7 million. An estimated $7.5 million in overseas earnings brings its worldwide box-office total to around $27.2 million.

The Aretha Franklin biopic Respect grabbed an estimated $3.8 million in its second week of release for a $15.1 million domestic take so far.

It was a pretty disappointing weekend for this weekend’s other newcomers. The Protege, starring Michael Keaton, Maggie Q. and Samuel L. Jackson, finished in seventh place with an estimated $2.9 million, while The Night House, starring Rebecca Hall, placed eighth with an estimated $2.86 million

Finally, Hugh Jackman‘s sci-fi thriller Reminiscence had a pretty forgettable opening weekend, delivering an estimated $2 million for a ninth-place finish.

Flag Day, directed and starring Sean Penn and co-starring his daughter, Dylan Penn, also opened to disappointing numbers, earning an estimated $40,750 from 24 theaters.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.