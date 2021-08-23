John Travolta reveals conversation with son after Kelly Preston’s death

Gisela Schober/Getty Images

John Travolta is opening up about the candid conversation he had with his son following the death of his wife, Kelly Preston.

Preston died of breast cancer in July 2020, leaving behind the couple’s youngest son, Benjamin Travolta, who John revealed was worried he would lose his father, too.

“He said to me once, he said, ‘Because Mom passed away, I’m afraid you’re going to,'” the 67-year-old actor shared while on Kevin Hart‘s talk show on Peacock, Hart to Heart. “And I said, ‘Well, it’s a very different thing.’ And then I went through the differences about my longevity and her limited life.”

The Grease star then got real with his child, telling him, “But you know, Ben, you always love the truth and I’m going to tell you the truth about life. Nobody knows when they’re going to go or when they’re going to stay…”

Referencing the pair’s other son, Jett Travolta, who died in January 2009 after suffering a seizure, John added, “Your brother left at 16. Too young. Your mother left at 57 and that was too young. But who’s to say?'”

“I could die tomorrow. You could. Anybody can,” he said. “So let’s look at life that, it’s part of life, you see? You don’t know exactly. You just do your best at trying to live the longest you can.”

John also has a daughter with Preston, 21-year-old Ella Bleu Travolta.

