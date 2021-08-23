Tuesday, August 24, 2021
Ready the cosmos: ‘Sex and the City; series ‘…And Just Like That’ coming to HBO Max this fall

HBO Max

Even though the show started shooting in July, the Sex and the City follow-up …And Just Like That will be coming to HBO Max before the year’s out. 

HBO Max has announced the series, starring and executive produced by Sarah Jessica ParkerCynthia Nixon and Kristen Davis, will debut this fall. There’s no firm date yet, but the streaming service dropped …And Just Like That into its newly released fall schedule. 

…And Just Like That also stars returning SATC stars Chris NothMario CantoneEvan Handler and David Eigenberg. as well as Grey’s Anatomy‘s Sara Ramirez and Empire‘s Nicole Ari Parker, the latter of whom it’s speculated will replace Kim Catrall‘s Samantha Jones, albeit playing a new character.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

