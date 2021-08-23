Monday, August 23, 2021
HomeNewsEntertainmentVanessa Bryant honors late husband Kobe on what would have been his...
NewsEntertainment

Vanessa Bryant honors late husband Kobe on what would have been his 43rd birthday

By staff
0
11
Donato Sardella/Getty Images for EIF

Vanessa Bryant posted to social media a touching tribute to her late husband, Kobe, on Monday, which would have been his 43rd birthday.

In a note accompanying a photo of her and the late basketball legend kissing, Vanessa wrote, “Happy birthday, Papi,” and, in Spanish, “I love you forever” and “eternal love,” next to a broken-heart emoji and the number 43.  

Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna were killed in a January 26, 2020, helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, that also took the lives of fellow passengers Alyssa AltobelliJohn AltobelliKeri AltobelliPayton ChesterSarah Chester and Christina Mauser, as well as pilot Ara Zobayan.

In February of this year, the National Transportation Safety Board primarily blamed Zobayan for the deadly crash, which occurred when he got disoriented in poor flying conditions. The agency also faulted Island Express Helicopters Inc., which operated the aircraft, for poor oversight of pilot review and other safety matters.

 

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous article‘The fight is far from over’: Rideshare drivers react to ruling that Prop. 22 is unconstitutional
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2021 WHEE