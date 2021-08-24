‘Booksmart’ star Beanie Feldstein vows “no more halters” after near Oscars wardrobe malfunction

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Beanie Feldstein learned an important fashion rule the hard way at the 2020 Oscars.

“I was wearing a stunning dress that had a halter clasp at the neck,” the Booksmart star recalls in an interview with W magazine, published Monday.

“The gown had boning and a sort of shelf for the bust, but there was no bra involved,” she continues, then jokes, “I’m all about representation, and I’m here to represent big, low-hanging Jewish breasts.”

“The halter on the dress was struggling. It was hanging on for dear life,” adds the 28-year-old actress. “There was a countdown clock backstage, and there was a minute and 20 seconds left before I had to go on in front of an audience of millions…I was nervous and accidentally stepped on the front hem of my dress, and with that step, the clasp gave way.”

“At that point, there was 18 seconds to go. Luckily, someone backstage had a safety pin and re-clasped me, but I almost flashed the entire world that night,” she says.

“The moral of this story,” concludes Feldstein, “is, I’m a busty, low-hanging Jewish girl, and you have to be who you are. Which means no more halters.”

Feldstein stars as Monica Lewinsky alongside Clive Owen, Edie Falco, Sarah Paulson and Annaleigh Ashford in Impeachment: American Crime Story, premiering September 7 on FX.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.