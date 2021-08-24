Jake Gyllenhaal to star in and produce adaptation of ‘Oblivion Song’ from ‘Walking Dead’ creator Robert Kirkman

Image Comics

Jake Gyllenhaal is heading to the comic-book world once again. The Spider-Man: Far from Home baddie will star in and produce an adaptation of Oblivion Song, the sci-fi comic series created in 2018 by The Walking Dead‘s creator Robert Kirkman.

Some time ago, Kirkman explained the Oblivion Song plot to ABC Audio, and it’s clear to see just who Gyllenhaal will be playing.

“Basically, there was an event called The Transference that happened 10 years ago where a large chunk of Philadelphia switched places with another dimension,” Kirkman said, setting the stage. “Nathan Cole is one of the last remaining guys who would…pop into the other dimension and rescue people that were stranded there…in this other dimension that they’ve coined Oblivion now.”

He says of the hero, “[I]t’s a big question as to, you know, what’s wrong with his life that he feels the need to do this and why is he so obsessed.”

Oblivion Song, meanwhile, will be produced by New Republic Pictures, which helped bring the Oscar-winning 1917 to theaters in 2019, with Gyllenhaal’s Nine Stories company and Kirkman’s Skybound Entertainment.

Kirkman’s Invincible was recently made into a hit animated series for Amazon Prime, as his first adaptation, The Walking Dead, marches into its final season on AMC.

