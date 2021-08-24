Laverne Cox says she will “never ever” have children of her own

The 32nd Annual GLAAD Media Awards/Getty Images for GLAAD

Laverne Cox is opening up to fans about her decision to not have children.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, the Emmy nominated actress made it clear that she isn’t interested in raising children, because she’s still working on herself.

“I see so many friends and colleagues becoming parents. I’m happy for all of you,” said Cox, 49, in an infographic. “I’m even happier for me, ecstatic even that I am NOT becoming a parent ever, never ever.”

She declared, “The thought brings me so much joy!”

“Enjoy the most important job on the planet, raising children. I’m enjoying watching you from a distance,” Cox went on. “I’m doing the work of reparenting my inner child. That’s more than enough work.”

Cox captioned the announcement, “It’s never too late to have a happy childhood.”

