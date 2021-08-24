‘Love & Hip Hop: Miami’ star Amara La Negra is back! Why she keeps coming back for more

Courtesy of VH1

Love & Hip Hop: Miami is back — and so is Amara La Negra! The Afro-Latina has returned to the series for season four and she tells ABC Audio what keeps her coming back.

“These checks,” she says with a laugh before revealing, “I feel like Love & Hip Hop is home.”

Sharing that the show “opened up major doors,” the Dominican-American singer adds that she loves being on Love & Hip Hop: Miami because she can share who she is a person and promote new things she has going on in her life. That includes new music, which she says is on the horizon.

“You’re going to see new music, new music videos and everything now,” Amara shares. “I’ve just been holding on to it waiting for the show to come out so I could be like ‘Look at this!'”

Speaking of new music, the Love & Hip Hop cast is full of other talented artists… So who would she want to collaborate with if given the chance? Amara picked Spice, from Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, another branch of the franchise.

“From the show… I am the biggest fan of Spice,” she gushes. “I love Spice. I love what she stands for. I love her body. I love that she’s a beautiful Black chocolate woman. I love that she’s an amazing mother. I love her positivity. I love who she is.”

Amara adds, “And also there’s that Caribbean energy… If I had the possibility of collaborating with her I would love that.”

Love & Hip Hop Miami airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on VH1.

